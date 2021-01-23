A Bowling Green man was arrested Friday following a drug investigation in which police seized several marijuana products.
According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, agents worked with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on the investigation, which led to the obtainment of a search warrant that was executed at an apartment in the 1200 block of High Street around 2 p.m. Friday.
The resident, Oliver R. Alexandre, 24, would not open the door, so agents forced entry, according to the task force.
Alexandre leapt from a second-story window and ran about a block before being captured by law enforcement.
Detectives seized 7.1 pounds of marijuana, 101 high concentration THC vapes, 92 packages of THC edibles, nine jars of marijuana concentrate, or dabs, and two firearms.
Agents also obtained a search warrant at a storage unit near Russellville Road, finding and seizing a safe containing around $40,000, according to the task force.
Alexandre was charged with trafficking in marijuana (greater than five pounds, firearm enhanced), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
