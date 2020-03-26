City police arrested a Bowling Green man Wednesday night after responding to a rape investigation.
James Joy, 40, was booked early Thursday into Warren County Regional Jail on charges of first-degree rape (victim younger than 12) and first-degree sodomy (victim younger than 12).
According to an arrest citation, police responded Wednesday and learned that an 11-year-old had been taken to the Barren River Child Advocacy Center and undergone a forensic interview.
The child said that Joy had been raping her for a long time, with the most recent incident occurring either Monday or Tuesday, the citation said.
A juvenile sibling confirmed some of the details reported by the 11-year-old, police records show.
Joy agreed to speak to investigators and gave several conflicting statements, according to his arrest citation.
He is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond.
