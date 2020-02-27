A Bowling Green man is accused by police of selling more than one pound of methamphetamine.
Tracie Reeder, 43, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, detectives made two covert drug purchases from Reeder late in 2019.
More than one pound of meth and $5,900 in cash was seized as a result of the investigation.
A Warren County grand jury returned an indictment against Reeder, who was taken into custody at his residence on Three Springs Road.
