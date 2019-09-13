A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of committing robberies of two businesses in the past week.
Jeffery Dwayne Yates, 52, was arrested on two counts of first-degree robbery and on a separate warrant charging him with absconding from probation and parole, according to the Bowling Green Police Department.
Yates is suspected of robbing Tobacco America on Sept. 5 on Morgantown Road and Smoothie King two nights later on Nashville Road, police said.
Tobacco America employees reported the robbery at their business last week, telling police a white man with tattoos on his forearms demanded and received an undisclosed amount of money before running from the business toward Sharon Drive.
Two Smoothie King employees reported that a man entered the store and came around the counter displaying a weapon and demanding money.
One of the employees took the money drawer, threw it into the safe and closed it, with both employees running to a nearby store to call 911, police said.
