Shortly after being released from Warren County Regional Jail following an arrest Tuesday morning, a Bowling Green man found himself back in jail after being arrested a second time.
Jerry Anthony Smith, 18, was booked early Tuesday morning into the jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, no operator's license, reckless driving, menacing and resisting arrest after being stopped by Kentucky State Police.
According to online jail records, Smith was booked at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday and released at 11:32 a.m.
Within hours of being released, Smith ended up arrested again after Bowling Green Police Department officers responded to the front lot of the police department regarding a person who had fired a weapon.
Officers detained Smith after learning he had fired a handgun during a disturbance with other people at the scene, according to BGPD.
No injuries were reported.
Smith was booked back into the jail at 2:15 p.m. on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.