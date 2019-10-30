A Bowling Green man who faced federal criminal charges stemming from a fatal overdose is requesting to be put on probation when he is sentenced next month.
Damir Zlatovic, 31, will appear Nov. 14 before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers to be sentenced on charges of distributing oxymorphone and possessing firearms while an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
Zlatovic was charged in connection with the sale of an Opana pill on April 22, 2017, to Dragan Petrovic and Kiloisha Holley for $120.
The next day, Holley, 21, was found dead at Petrovic's apartment from what a state medical examiner ruled was multiple drug intoxication.
Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Zlatovic's house, where they seized three firearms.
In an interview with police, Zlatovic admitted to being a user of illicit painkillers, according to court records.
In August, Zlatovic pleaded guilty to the charges, accepting an agreement that will not hold him criminally responsible for Holley's death.
Federal prosecutors have recommended a 10-year sentence for Zlatovic, but his attorney, Alan Simpson, filed a sentencing memorandum Monday requesting a five-year probation period with community service.
Simpson argues that the firearms that investigators seized form Zlatovic's apartment were bought lawfully and that the evidence in the case does not suggest they were used during drug trafficking.
At the time of the offenses, Zlatovic was in the midst of an opioid addiction that led him to associate with other people with drug problems, but he completed a 10-month drug recovery program after being indicted and has remained sober and employed, Simpson said in the memorandum.
"(Zlatovic) has accepted responsibility for his actions from day one," Simpson said in the memorandum. "He has never made excuses. The defendant was simply an addict at the time this occurred. ... He has completely turned his life around."
Court records indicate that Petrovic told police he crushed and shared the Opana pill with Holley, and Simpson argues that evidence in the case suggests that Petrovic would regularly supply Holley with drugs and alcohol to the point of becoming unconscious.
In his memorandum, Simpson asks the court to consider Petrovic's role in Holley's death.
"The United States pursued this case as if Zlatovic murdered (Holley). The evidence clearly shows otherwise," Simpson said in the filing. "The most culpable person in this case however, Dragan Petrovic, was, inexplicably, never charged, even in state court, with trafficking in a controlled substance...His actions would support such a conviction, as even the act of giving a controlled substance to another person constitutes trafficking in a controlled substance under Kentucky law."
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky has not filed a sentencing memorandum or a response to Simpson's filing.
