A Bowling Green man has been indicted on a murder count by a grand jury that also charged his brother with hiding the weapon believed to have been used in the slaying.
Eder Exequiel Martinez-Pineda, 30, is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Gregorio Alberto Jimenez, who was found June 3 with multiple gunshot wounds in a yard in the 700 block of Glen Lily Road.
Martinez-Pineda is in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond and is set to appear Monday for arraignment in Warren Circuit Court.
Martinez-Pineda’s brother, Jayro Pastor Pineda, 37, is charged with tampering with physical evidence.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called to the scene after two people walking through the neighborhood found Jimenez and notified someone living there.
In a preliminary hearing in June in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective David Grimsley testified that police spoke with the man who lived on the property where Jimenez’s body was found, and the man reported hearing gunshots and then looking out the window and seeing a black SUV speed away.
A neighbor reported seeing a black Chevrolet Suburban drive past his house less than a minute before he heard gunshots.
The next day, BGPD Officer Susana Aguilar was shown a picture of Jimenez and recognized him from responding to a call the previous day at a home on Collegeview Drive.
“Jimenez had been there to try and fight a subject who lived at that house,” Grimsley said at the preliminary hearing.
Police went to the home at Collegeview Drive and found a black 2015 Chevrolet Suburban parked in the driveway, learning that it was registered to Jayro Pineda, who arrived at the home minutes later with his girlfriend and son.
Police asked Jayro Pineda where he had been the previous evening, and he said he had been at a restaurant with his family. “Asked about the possibility of his (Suburban) being involved (in the shooting), Pineda declined to speak further,” Grimsley said.
Later that day, the BGPD received a call from Eder Martinez-Pineda’s ex-wife, who reported that he had called her and confessed to having shot Jimenez, the detective testified.
On June 6, Eder Martinez-Pineda’s ex-wife came to BGPD headquarters and agreed to make a recorded phone call with him. During the call, his ex-wife asked about the gun that was used, and Eder Martinez-Pineda said he gave it to his brother, Grimsley said.
On June 7, Eder Martinez-Pineda called his ex-wife and confessed in detail to killing Jimenez, describing how he was driving with his girlfriend and father when his girlfriend, Brittany Miller, pointed out Jimenez on Glen Lily Road and turned around to confront him, according to the detective.
“(Eder Martinez-Pineda) approached the victim, who had challenged him to a fight, and during the altercation shot (Martinez-Pineda) multiple times,” Grimsley said.
Eder Martinez-Pineda was arrested June 8 in Tompkinsville. Jayro Pineda was arrested June 7 on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, and Miller was arrested the same day on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.
According to an arrest citation, Facebook messages and conversations with friends showed that Miller knew investigators were looking for her boyfriend as part of the homicide investigation, and Miller told police on June 4 she had no knowledge of Eder Martinez-Pineda’s whereabouts.
Miller’s case was sent to a grand jury in June.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.