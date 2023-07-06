Criminal charges have been filed against a Bowling Green man in connection with a shooting last month at a motorcycle clubhouse that left one person critically injured and another person wounded.
Waltez Franklin, 30, has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Franklin is accused of being involved in the June 13 shooting at the clubhouse of the local Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Club on E. 16th Avenue.
Tashina Rippy, 41, of Alvaton, was found with wounds to her neck and face and was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.
Witnesses at the clubhouse said a person fired multiple rounds into the clubhouse in the early morning hours of June 13, with at least five people inside the building at the time, according to a Bowling Green Police Department incident report.
In addition to Rippy, a second person at the clubhouse had a facial injury that was not life-threatening, an arrest citation said.
"Waltez Franklin was named as a suspect by witnesses at the clubhouse due to a previous issue with Franklin that had occurred a few hours prior," Franklin's arrest citation said.
City police obtained video surveillance footage from the area depicting the shooting.
Video footage shows a man similar in appearance to Franklin, his arrest citation said.
Online Warren County Regional Jail records indicate that Franklin was booked into the jail June 29 on a parole violation warrant.
The charges related to the shooting were added June 30 and a $50,000 cash bond was set.
Franklin was arraigned Monday in Warren District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and a public defender appointed to represent him, according to court records.
