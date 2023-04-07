BG man charged with bank robbery JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Apr 7, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 Updated 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Bowling Green resident has been indicted on a charge of bank robbery.Christopher Lamont Trice was charged in a federal indictment unsealed Thursday that accuses him of robbing Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane on Nov. 28. Trice is accused of stealing $10,603 during the incident.The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the robbery. BGPD said employees reported a man entered the bank and passed a note demanding cash. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Criminal Law Crime Police Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles'It's been fun': Little Fox Bakery to close this summerBG developer pleads guilty to bank fraudAnn Marshall'It's the prettiest thing I have': Class ring returned to BG evangelist after 45 yearsWoodspring Suites coming to Bowling GreenRape case against BG man goes to grand juryPlea negotiations ongoing in BG sex abuse caseMae Etta Hines (Cohron)Daphna Myra (Gabbard) GilbertMary Ann Causey (Martin) Images Videos State News Publishers, sellers, authors form Creative Economy Coalition Former Kentucky lawmaker makes plea on gender-affirming care Nitrogen oxide cloud dissipates after Indiana plant release Medical marijuana proposal gains momentum in Kentucky Kentucky passes cancer testing mandate for insurers National News AP News Summary at 11:42 a.m. EDT Lawsuit challenges Youngkin's limits on felon voting rights AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:33 a.m. EDT California lawmaker wants Peeps to change its ingredients FAA says leaky faucets are a safety problem on Boeing 787s POLITICAL NEWS Minnesota moose population drops but holds relatively stable US Senate leaders demand Russia release American journalist US adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed's rate hikes Keck proposes using sports betting revenue for school safety Walz takes case from Hennepin County, gives it to Ellison Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView