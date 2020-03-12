A Warren County sheriff’s deputy was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night, and a Bowling Green man who was driving the other vehicle has been charged with driving under the influence, among other offenses.
Deputy Phillip Gaines was driving his cruiser on Upper Stone Avenue about 11:30 pm. when a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Derek Cordell, 34, of Bowling Green, crossed the center line and entered the path of Gaines’ cruiser.
Cordell’s truck struck the Warren County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on the front driver’s side, according to a news release issued Thursday by Kentucky State Police.
Gaines was flown to Vanderbilt for treatment of his injuries and was listed in stable condition Thursday morning.
Cordell was taken to The Medical Center and later released from the hospital. He was then booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), driving under the influence (aggravated circumstances) and first-degree criminal mischief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.