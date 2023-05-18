Two men, one of whom is from Bowling Green, are accused of fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars from investors and customers over a two-year period through their business.
Luke Curry, 36, of Bowling Green, and Mark Carroll, 47, of Lexington, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Illinois on six counts of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.
According to the indictment, the two men created multiple limited liability investment companies in 2018 and 2019, including Catapult Marketing LLC and Catapult Funding LLC, through which they obtained money from their victims under false pretenses.
The pair are accused of receiving $3,281,000 from victims by falsely offering a line of credit in exchange for the victims' initial deposits of about 20 percent of the loan facility, without actually funding the line of credit.
Carroll and Curry are also accused of entering into private loan agreements with victims in which the pair falsely promised to repay principal and interest at maturity in exchange for victims' loan funds.
According to the charges, Carroll and Curry did not pay the guaranteed rates of returns and did not pay victims in accordance with the terms of their agreements.
The men are alleged to have misappropriated funds from borrowers, using initial deposit money from one borrower to pay another borrower, and using initial deposit money from second borrower to donate to a school, according to court records.
Each count of wire fraud carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison.
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.
