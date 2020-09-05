A Bowling Green man is accused of assaulting the mother of their children multiple times.
Prince Bennett, 27, was arrested Friday on three counts of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and one count each of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), the Bowling Green Police Department said.
The first alleged assault occurred Jan. 28 and involved Bennett striking the woman numerous times with a leather belt on her left arm and left shoulder and punching her in the right eye, an arrest citation said. A second reported incident occurred Feb. 14 and involved Bennett striking her multiple times with a leather belt in the hallway of a Barren River Road apartment complex.
"A witness stated 'it was vicious' and he 'really wanted to hurt her,' " BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon wrote in an arrest citation.
The third alleged assault occurred March 22 and entailed Bennett striking her with a belt multiple times on her arms and legs, police said.
The woman identified as the victim provided photographs of her injuries to police.
Bennett had been arrested Aug. 14 by BGPD on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment involving the same alleged victim.
According to an arrest citation in that case, witnesses said Bennett struck the woman in the head with a handgun while in the back seat of a vehicle parked at Abell Court Apartments on Old Barren River Road.
"The victim has received medical treatment at a local hospital in Bowling Green and a trauma center in Nashville," Dillon wrote in an arrest citation linked to that case, which is pending before a grand jury.
Bennett is in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond.
