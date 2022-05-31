A Bowling Green man died after being shot Friday night, and the man's brother-in-law now faces a murder charge.
Eddie A. Thompson, 54, was shot with a rifle during a dispute at a residence on Walnut Creek Court, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the residence around 9 p.m. Friday.
Issac Johnson Jr., 55, was arrested by the sheriff's office and charged initially with first-degree assault.
Thompson was taken to The Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Court records indicate that Johnson was charged with murder early Monday morning, a few hours after authorities learned of Thompson's death.
Johnson was arraigned Tuesday in Warren District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He is due to return to court Friday for a preliminary hearing.
According to an arrest citation, deputies responding to the shooting at Walnut Creek Drive found Thompson in the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the right pelvic girdle.
As first responders tended to Thompson on site, he reportedly stated he had been shot by Johnson, who is identified in court records as Thompson's brother-in-law.
"Thompson further stated he had been in an argument with family members on scene when Johnson arrived and shot him," Johnson's arrest citation said.
After being contacted by law enforcement at his home, Johnson agreed to speak with authorities.
Johnson told police he had received a phone call Friday from family members who said that Thompson was intoxicated and being "violent and belligerent," the citation stated.
"Johnson then advised that he went to the scene with his pistol and rifle which he 'normally carries,' " the citation said. "He further states he only wanted to utilize the firearm as a 'scare tactic.' "
Johnson claimed to have gone into the house to confront Thompson after taking a firearm out of his trunk.
During the confrontation, Thompson "postured towards him in an aggressive manner" that led to what Johnson called a "negligent discharge" of his firearm, his arrest citation said.
A second citation prepared after Thompson died said that a gunshot wound with a .223-caliber round caused his death and the shot came from about 10 to 15 feet away.
The citation adds that an autopsy is set to be conducted Wednesday.
Johnson is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.
