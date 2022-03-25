A Bowling Green man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault, and police arrested his sister and another person hours later on suspicion of trying to coax the alleged victim into silence.
Mauricio Pascual-Mateo, 20, was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on a charge of first-degree rape.
According to an arrest citation, city police received a complaint from someone who alleged that Pascual-Mateo had been assaulting his intellectually-disabled partner in her sleep.
The alleged victim has "supposedly told numerous people" she is tired of the conduct Pascual-Mateo is accused of doing, the citation said.
Police made contact with Pascual-Mateo on Wednesday, during which he reportedly admitted to sexual contact with his partner while she slept, saying it happened on several occasions, according to his arrest citation.
Pascual-Mateo told an Adult Protective Services worker that "his girlfriend could be easily manipulated due to her intellectual disability and he pesters her for sex after she initially says no," records show.
"Mauricio said he thought it was okay to have sexual intercourse with her even if she is unable to consent because she is his girlfriend," BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon wrote in the arrest citation.
Pascual-Mateo reportedly made additional incriminating statements as he was being taken into custody at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday.
City police were then contacted around 4 p.m. Wednesday by the Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, who reported that the alleged victim was in their office with Florecita Pascual-Mateo and Ivan Perdomo and that the alleged victim was hoping to drop the criminal charges, records show.
Florecita Pascual-Mateo is identified in court records as Mauricio Pascual-Mateo's sister.
Police contacted the alleged victim's legal guardian, an employee at the Warren County Justice Center.
During the phone call, the guardian observed the alleged victim walk out of the justice center with Florecita Pascual-Mateo and Perdomo.
"I could hear Florecita yelling and screaming at (the alleged victim) and telling her that her brother didn't rape anyone," Dillon wrote in the arrest citation. "Florecita was actively trying to influence (the alleged victim's) testimony and opinion regarding this investigation."
The guardian also reported to police that the alleged victim walked to the justice center with Florecita Pascual-Mateo and Perdomo and would not have known where to go or what to say when she got there, and may not have known how to get to the justice center on her own.
Florecita Pascual-Mateo, 19, and Perdomo, 20, both of Bowling Green, were each arrested on charges of intimidating a participant in the legal process and second-degree disorderly conduct.
All three people were arraigned Thursday in Warren District Court and are due back in court March 30 for preliminary hearings.