A Bowling Green man is charged with nine counts of sexual crimes, including rape and incest, involving a child under the age of 12.
Thomas A. Guthrie, 28, was arrested Friday morning following an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division, according to a news release from the WCSO. The investigation into the allegations revealed that the victim is a juvenile.
Guthrie was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail in Bowling Green and faces two counts of first-degree rape (victim under 12), two counts of incest (victim under 12 or serious physical injury), four counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12) and one count of first-degree indecent exposure.
Guthrie is in jail under a $25,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.