A Bowling Green man was arrested on two felony charges after his neighbor contacted police with a sexual abuse complaint.
Lawrence Walker, 75, was charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and first-degree criminal abuse (victim 12 or younger).
He was arraigned Monday in Warren District Court.
Warren District Judge Brent Potter appointed a public defender to represent Walker and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Police responded Friday to a reported sexual abuse incident at a Shive Lane address and spoke with a woman who reported that her daughter had been asked by a neighbor, later identified as Walker, to lift up her shirt, according to an arrest citation.
The woman’s juvenile daughter was at Walker’s residence to have her bicycle repaired and later told her mother about the incident and that Walker told her not to tell her mother, court records said.
The juvenile’s mother told police she confronted Walker about the incident and claimed Walker admitted asking the juvenile to lift up her shirt and apologized.
City police interviewed Walker, who denied asking the juvenile to expose herself.
“Walker stated that (the juvenile) bent over to work on the bike and her shirt collar fell down in a way that exposed her breast,” BGPD officer Jamison McFall said in an arrest citation.
Walker said he told the juvenile not to tell her mother that she “accidentally exposed herself to him,” according to the citation.
The juvenile said she went to Walker’s house to fix a flat tire on her bike when Walker asked her to see her chest first, and she felt she had to do so because she was too scared to run away, the citation said.
She then reported that Walker touched her on her chest, police records said.
Walker was released Monday on a $10,000 surety bond and ordered to have no contact with any minors.
He is set to return to Warren District Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.
