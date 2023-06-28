A man who pleaded guilty in the deadly shooting of another man moments after the two were involved in a traffic collision was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison.
Christian Castillo, 30, of Bowling Green, received the sentence in Warren Circuit Court on charges of first-degree manslaughter and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The charges stemmed from the Feb. 9, 2021, shooting of Diego Pedro, 29, of Bowling Green.
According to prior court testimony, Castillo was the passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash with a vehicle driven by Pedro at West 15th Avenue and Butler Way.
Pedro was found by police with a gunshot wound to his face.
He was pronounced dead Feb. 10, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
According to an obituary, Pedro was a roofer and the father of two children, who along with both his parents and seven siblings survive him.
At the sentencing hearing, Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner read aloud from a victim impact statement composed by Pedro's surviving relatives.
"You left two baby boys without a dad. They need a dad in their life and they will have to grow up knowing their dad was murdered," the statement said.
Castillo, represented by attorney Neal Tucker, did not speak at his hearing.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the shooting, gathering evidence at the scene suggesting a traffic collision had occurred at the intersection.
Paint chips and crash debris suggested that a dark blue Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe or Avalanche between the 2007-14 model years was involved, and surveillance video footage from the neighborhood enabled police to identify the suspect’s vehicle as an SUV with a grille guard, chrome handles and chrome side mirror.
According to prior court testimony, city police received a tip on Feb. 11, 2021, from an employee at Abel Court Apartments that a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban with front-end damage was at the complex, and police detained Castillo there after he was found in the vehicle.
Court records indicate that Castillo denied any knowledge of the shooting, but city police obtained information from his girlfriend, Monica Rivas, about the night of the incident that established him as the suspect.
Rivas, 30, of Bowling Green, told police that she had driven the vehicle when it had crashed with Pedro's vehicle, and that Castillo fired one shot into Pedro's windshield shortly afterward, according to prior court testimony.
Rivas would go on to be charged with tampering with physical evidence based on allegations that she attempted to hide the weapon involved in the shooting and disposed of ammunition.
She has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Aug. 21 for a pretrial conference.
