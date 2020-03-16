A Bowling Green man was found guilty of two counts of rape Friday after a two-day trial.
Robert Wayne Cline, 55, was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape (victim younger than 12) in Warren Circuit Court.
A grand jury had indicted Cline on the charges in 2018.
After finding Cline guilty, a jury on Friday recommended a 25-year sentence.
