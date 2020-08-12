A Bowling Green man died Monday shortly after being involved in a crash with a truck with an attached trailer.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department report, a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by Bobby Hudson, 60, of Bowling Green, was traveling on Patrick Way shortly after noon Monday when the vehicle was struck by a 2020 Ram 2500 driven by Adam B. King, 38, of Alvaton and hauling a flatbed trailer carrying a skid steer loader.
King told police he was traveling on Westen Street when he approached the Patrick Way intersection and saw Hudson's truck to his right appearing to come to a stop. King then looked left to see whether another vehicle approaching from that direction was stopping.
As King continued forward, he saw Hudson's vehicle pull out in front of him and attempted to brake and swerve to avoid a crash, but struck Hudson's Expedition in the driver's side door, according to a city police report.
First responders found Hudson breathing but not responsive at the crash site. He was extricated from the vehicle and later taken to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, where he went into cardiac arrest and died, according to police.
King told police he had rented the trailer and skid steer loader for work, and explained that the skid steer loader was not strapped down on the trailer because he was driving to lunch and did not plan to travel faster than 35 mph, according to the police report.
King was cited for not having a commercial driver's license due to the combined gross weight of the truck, trailer and loader requiring the operator to have a CDL. Kentucky State Police cited King for additional CDL-related violations, according to the police report.
A witness who saw the crash reported that Hudson's Expedition made a right-hand turn into King's path, and that King tried to stop but was unable to avoid the crash, the report said.
