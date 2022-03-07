BG man dies in crash on I-65 Daily News Justin Story Author email Mar 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A single-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 65 claimed the life of a Bowling Green man.According to Kentucky State Police, troopers from KSP Post 3 were contacted around 6:50 a.m. regarding the crash, which occurred near the 33.8-mile marker. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by James L. Lambert, 33, of Bowling Green, was traveling north on I-65 when it exited the left shoulder and struck a tree.Lambert was pronounced dead at the scene. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWilliam ('Bill') Terry Wade, M.D.400-lot development gets OK from planning commissionBG man found safe after being reported missing in NashvilleHouse candidate Lopez charged with public intoxicationUPDATE: One-car crash on Cemetery Road kills Bowling Green manGrowth plans continue for Q Coffee despite pending lawsuitRape suspect, WKU, fraternity named in lawsuit5-decade career ends for grocer/restaurateur DiemerMary Frances "Fran" Sowell (Bannister)Warren County grand jury returns indictments Images Videos State News Food or power: Energy bill late fees force tough choices Police: 4 wounded in apparent drive-by shooting at eatery For Knox soliders deploying to Europe to bolster US allies Nominees chosen for vacant judgeship in Kentucky circuit Kentucky attorney general probing challenged indictments National News Faster Conversion and Efficient Work with Updated HitPaw Video Converter Mac Fraternity pledge's death a year ago spurs changes in hazing Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict Charged with wire fraud, Tennessee lawmaker resigns EPA rule would make heavy trucks cut smog, soot pollution POLITICAL NEWS WVa House OKs state worker raises, troopers get bigger bump Lawmakers push for affordable housing in Maine as costs rise Indiana lawmakers discuss 'trigger' for income tax cuts White House: Congress must act soon to replenish COVID funds Arkansas lawmakers give first OK to state's $6B budget bill Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView