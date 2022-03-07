A single-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 65 claimed the life of a Bowling Green man.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers from KSP Post 3 were contacted around 6:50 a.m. regarding the crash, which occurred near the 33.8-mile marker.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by James L. Lambert, 33, of Bowling Green, was traveling north on I-65 when it exited the left shoulder and struck a tree.

Lambert was pronounced dead at the scene.

