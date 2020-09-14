A Bowling Green man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday.
A Bowling Green Police Department report said a 2012 Hyundai Elantra driven by Nicholas Coon, 23, was traveling south on Nashville Road when his vehicle drifted into the northbound lane in the 5000 block and struck head-on a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Robert C. Crawford, 56, of Bowling Green.
Coon was taken to The Medical Center and then transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was pronounced dead Monday afternoon, according to BGPD.
Crawford told police he attempted to avoid a collision and drove over into the right shoulder, but Coon’s vehicle did not slow down, according to a police report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.