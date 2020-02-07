A crash on Interstate 65 in Simpson County claimed the life of a Bowling Green man early Friday.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded around 6:20 a.m. to the crash near the six-mile marker of southbound I-65.
A 2008 Ford pickup truck driven by Brian Lowe, 46, was traveling south across the overpass of Ky. 100 at Exit 6 when his vehicle exited the right shoulder.
The truck then traveled down an embankment and onto the entrance ramp of I-65 from Ky. 100 before overturning on the ramp and coming to rest after striking a parked commercial tractor-trailer.
Lowe was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a separate incident, a crash early Friday on I-65 left three people injured.
According to the WCSO, deputies responded around 4:45 a.m. to the 30-mile marker of southbound I-65 and learned that the vehicle was traveling south when the driver lost control due to hazardous road conditions.
The vehicle struck the median wall before crossing all lanes of traffic and leaving the road, overturning multiple times.
Two of the vehicle's three occupants were trapped inside when deputies arrived.
Keeley Brooks, 29, of Huntington, W.Va., Darrell Brooks, 31, of Shreveport, La., and a 2-year-old juvenile were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
