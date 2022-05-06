BG man dies in I-165 crash Daily News May 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 165 resulted in the death of a Bowling Green man.According to Kentucky State Police, troopers from KSP Post 3 responded around 9:50 a.m. to a call for service regarding the crash at the 2-mile marker of northbound I-165. A 2004 Honda Civic driven by Matthew Harr, 36, was traveling north when it left the right shoulder and struck several trees before coming to rest.Harr was pronounced dead at the scene. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBG man suspected in abuse of multiple childrenMan dies from gunshot wounds on East 13th StreetWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsBrenda Smith MartinJeffrey Allen FaulknerVirginia Belle Page (Black)Lois MooreVictor Billhartz, JrSecond arrest made in investigation of theft from BG companyProsecutor seeks withdrawal of plea deal in Allen murder case Images Videos State News More assistance awarded for western Kentucky tornado relief Beshear sues over law changing ethics commission selections Texas Roadhouse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills Beshear predicts leeway for some action on medical cannabis National News AP News Summary at 12:43 p.m. EDT Daunte Wright's mother detained after recording traffic stop Live updates | Ukraine warns more shelling amid Victory Day Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust AP PHOTOS: Hope amid a few surviving flowers in Ukraine city POLITICAL NEWS Jill Biden thanks US troops in Romania amid Ukraine war Man who stormed Capitol in caveman costume gets prison 4 more men charged in plot to steal ammo from Air Force base State voting official pushes back on ballot drop box warning North Dakota legislator's home searched after inmate texts Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView