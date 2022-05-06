A single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 165 resulted in the death of a Bowling Green man.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers from KSP Post 3 responded around 9:50 a.m. to a call for service regarding the crash at the 2-mile marker of northbound I-165.

A 2004 Honda Civic driven by Matthew Harr, 36, was traveling north when it left the right shoulder and struck several trees before coming to rest.

Harr was pronounced dead at the scene.

