BG man dies in motorcycle crash

A Bowling Green man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Louisville Road.

According to a Bowling Green Police Department traffic collision report, a 2006 Ford F550 driven by Agustin Guerrero, 49, of Bowling Green, was traveling south on Louisville Road in the left lane.

At the intersection with Stone Lane, Guerrero reported that he made a left turn around 1 p.m. Thursday and did not see a northbound motorcycle driven by Ethan Gilleland, 20, of Bowling Green. Guerrero reported feeling a collision occur, and a witness told police that Guerrero's vehicle appeared to have run over something, the report said.

Gilleland was pronounced dead at 1:58 p.m. Thursday.