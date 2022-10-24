BG man dies in overnight shooting JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Oct 24, 2022 Oct 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Bowling Green man.According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded shortly after midnight Monday regarding a shooting in the 100 block of Butler Way.Officers arriving at the scene found outside a residence a man, Marcus McCathren, 40, with a gunshot wound.Attempted lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and McCathren was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation."Right now, detectives are out trying to locate witnesses and any video surveillance that may exist," said Officer Ronnie Ward, BGPD spokesman.Anyone with information about the incident can contact BGPD at (270) 393-4000. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHenkel identified as source of Lost River sudsPublic drag show inappropriate for childrenHalloween's Hometown: How director Carpenter's Bowling Green ties led to Michael MyersWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsBowling Green Pride Fest attracts hundredsChild in horse-drawn vehicle dies in Barren crashNorma Jean PhelpsBG man arrested in connection with daughter's deathRaiders run past Franklin for district titlePlanning Commission OKs apartment developments Images Videos State News Emission reduction program offers aid for replacement buses Kentucky city's transit workers authorize possible strike Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Emberton, former Kentucky appeals court judge, dies in fire Kentucky House candidate disqualified over filing error National News AP News Summary at 3:17 p.m. EDT Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67 Org. of American States boss slammed over watchdog's removal EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022? N Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns POLITICAL NEWS Biden's midterm 'closing argument': Look at the alternative One hug and one selfie at a time, Biden's mission to connect Florida Gov. DeSantis faces off against Crist in only debate Man who stormed Capitol with dad gets 2 years in prison Appeals court OKs Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView