A Bowling Green man facing federal drug charges is linked by investigators to a bag containing nearly a pound of suspected methamphetamine and a safe containing more than $13,000 in Bowling Green.
Maurice Boyd, 35, appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court on a case in which he is accused of possessing meth with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Boyd was arrested Dec. 19 by members of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force after an investigation that involved a confidential informant who bought drugs from him, according to court records.
A federal criminal complaint sworn by Special Agent David Hayes of the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the informant bought nearly two ounces of meth from Boyd on Dec. 9 for $600 at Boyd’s River Tanmer Way apartment.
The drug purchase was recorded as part of the investigation and detectives saw a handgun on a kitchen table in the video.
Ten days after that purchase, the confidential informant was provided by police with recording equipment ahead of a meeting with Boyd on a separate investigation.
The informant traveled to Boyd’s apartment.
“While inside the residence, the confidential informant observed a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine,” Hayes said in the complaint. “The informant estimated the quantity to be a pound of methamphetamine.”
During the meeting, Boyd requested the informant give him a ride to his girlfriend’s residence to drop off some marijuana, the complaint said.
The informant and Boyd traveled to another residence, and while Boyd went inside, the informant contacted law enforcement to let them know that Boyd had a large amount of meth in the car and he wanted the informant to take him to sell the drugs.
Subsequently, the Bowling Green Police Department made a traffic stop on the vehicle, in which Boyd was a passenger, and a police dog’s search led to the discovery of 8.2 ounces of suspected meth in the rear of the vehicle.
After a debriefing with the informant, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Boyd’s apartment and seized another 395 grams – nearly 14 ounces – of suspected meth, two loaded handguns, a safe containing $13,847 in cash, several bags of marijuana and pills and ammunition, the complaint said.
Boyd has a prior federal conviction from 2008 in which he was sentenced to three years in prison for conspiring to deal crack cocaine, a conviction that could potentially be used by prosecutors to get a longer sentence in this case.
In court Thursday, Boyd’s court-appointed attorney, Laura Wyrosdick, said Boyd was attempting to hire a private attorney.
The preliminary and detention hearings scheduled Thursday were temporarily waived until Jan. 9, when Boyd is set to return to court to confirm the status of his legal representation.
