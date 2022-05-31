A Bowling Green man accused of selling fentanyl faces federal charges.
A case unsealed Friday in U.S. District Court accuses LeDrae Smith, 27, of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Smith made his initial appearance in federal court May 25, a month after he was arrested on state drug charges.
A federal criminal complaint said the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force directed a confidential informant April 6 to buy 40 pills containing fentanyl from Smith.
Special Agent Don Suchy of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in an affidavit that Smith was known to have and sell pills stamped with “M30,” a marking consistent with oxycodone but counterfeited sometimes to obscure that the pills contain fentanyl, a potent opioid that can prove fatal in small doses.
The informant, who was provided with $500 and an audio recording device by the drug task force, met with Smith in the parking lot of a Russellville Road business to buy the pills. The deal was observed by task force agents.
After the transaction was completed, Smith contacted the informant and asked the informant to trail him back to his residence after he picked up a package in the Louisville Road area.
“Smith indicated that the package contained M30s and that he would pick up the package later the same day,” Suchy said in the affidavit.
Smith and the informant agreed to meet at Dollar General on Louisville Road, and agents arranged to stage in the area of the store to conduct a traffic stop, with law enforcement having information that Smith was driving on a suspended license, records said.
Agents attempted to stop Smith after he drove past the Dollar Store, but he fled and a short pursuit ensued until law enforcement terminated it due to the weather, Smith’s reckless driving and his approaching downtown, the criminal complaint said.
Law enforcement went to the area of Smith’s residence on North Lee Drive and he was seen by an agent pulling in and running between two apartments. Smith was found and arrested in the backyard of a residence on Glen Lily Road, and police found $500 and a cellphone used to communicate with the informant in his pants pockets, the complaint said.
Agents seized a cardboard package containing a vacuum-sealed bag with about 345.5 grams of M30 pills from Smith’s car, records said.
Smith is due to appear Tuesday in U.S. District Court for a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing.
