A man was found dead Wednesday in his apartment, and police have obtained an arrest warrant for his son on a murder charge.
The Bowling Green Police Department said it received a missing persons report Tuesday for Ronald Page.
On Wednesday, detectives contacted Page’s landlord to check his welfare at 1344 Park St., Apt. B.
Detectives then entered the residence, where they found Page’s body.
More BGPD investigators were called to the scene to gather evidence and attempt to identify how Page, 70, died.
Several investigators were at the scene Wednesday afternoon waiting to obtain a search warrant.
On Thursday, the BGPD obtained an arrest warrant for Page’s son, Robert Page, 49, of Bowling Green, on a charge of murder. Robert Page is in police custody and will be lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail, BGPD said.