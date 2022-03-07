Two days after going missing while attending his daughter's cheerleading competition in downtown Nashville, Bowling Green resident Gable Volkert has been safely located.
Volkert's family reported him missing to Nashville Metro Police, having last known his whereabouts around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Anne Marie Volkert, Gable's brother-in-law, said she learned around 9:20 a.m. Monday that Gable had been located at Renaissance Hotel in Nashville, after having apparently been robbed and assaulted.
"He doesn't have visible injuries, but he does remember that he was beaten up," Anne Marie Volkert said. "He had his ID and a credit card in his pocket that they didn't get."
Volkert was not carrying a phone on him when he went missing, and his family relied on his credit card history to attempt to track his movements.
The family was attending a cheerleading competition at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Saturday when Volkert told others he was not feeling well and stepped out to get some air.
Relatives believe he went to get a drink of water at the Double Tree hotel next to the auditorium.
From there, family members learned through activity on his credit card that he bought a gyro from a restaurant near Bridgestone Arena, but could not account for his whereabouts afterward.
The family believes that Gable Volkert slept outside Saturday night, and Anne Marie Volkert said that her brother-in-law attempted to check into the Renaissance Hotel Sunday night, and a pending credit card charge for the stay at the hotel that showed up on Volkert's account Monday morning alerted authorities.
Family members did not suspect foul play in Volkert's disappearance, noting that he has narcolepsy and is sometimes prone to sleepwalking.
Anne Marie Volkert said Monday that she believes her brother-in-law was having a medical emergency that caused him to become disoriented.
She said that family would be taking Gable Volkert to a hospital for any treatment.
"He knows who we are, he's tired and he looks dehydrated and dirty," Anne Marie Volkert said. "I think as far as being beat up he's going to be OK."
News of Gable Volkert's disappearance was widely shared on social media by friends and family over the weekend.
A post Sunday on the Facebook page of Volkert's wife announcing that he was missing was shared by more than 18,000 people.
On Monday morning, another post shortly before he was located announced plans for a search party consisting of family and friends to convene in downtown Nashville.
Anne Marie Volkert said the family is thankful for those who helped look for her brother-in-law and spread awareness about his situation.