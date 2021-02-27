A Bowling Green man convicted in a federal drug case was sentenced Friday in federal court to 10 years in prison.
Tracie Dale Reeder, 43, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Reeder pleaded guilty to the charges in November.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, Reeder was arrested following an investigation by the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force in which a confidential informant bought two ounces of crystal meth from Reeder on two occasions in 2019.
Reeder was arrested Nov. 5, 2019, and police recovered money that had been used for one of the prior drug purchases along with a toolbox that contained about one pound of suspected meth and several thousand dollars in cash.
