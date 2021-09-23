A Bowling Green man who pleaded guilty to federal drug charges has received a 15-year prison sentence.
Charleslenzeo Sanchez Williams, 38, received the sentence for possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, Williams was found by law enforcement to be in possession of about 55.5 grams of meth and a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol Jan. 13, 2020.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.