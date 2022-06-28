A Bowling Green man who admitted guilt in the deaths of two women found in an apartment in 2018 was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison.
Juan Paulo Flores-Jarada, 40, was sentenced in Warren Circuit Court a month after pleading guilty to two counts of murder.
Flores-Jarada admitted causing the deaths of Deloris Hampton Stacker, 62, and Karen Burks, 53, by stabbing them.
The bodies of both women were found Dec. 11, 2018, inside Burks’ residence at 2108 Rock Creek Drive, Apt. 2.
Several relatives of the two victims attended the sentencing hearing.
Keyona Jeffreys, Burks’ daughter, said in court that the loss of her mother has had a devastating effect on the family.
“Not only was she my mother, she was my best friend, she was my confidant, she was the strength that carried our family as a whole,” Jeffreys said at the sentencing hearing. “I don’t know why this walking cesspool felt the need to do what he had done.”
Latasha Hampton, one of Stacker’s children, said the tragic circumstances of her mother’s death “took a toll on my happiness.”
“I don’t wish this on my worst enemy,” Hampton said before addressing Flores-Jarada. “May the lord have mercy on his soul for what he has done.”
During her remarks to the court, Hampton said she was unhappy with the way the case was resolved.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron would have pursued enhanced penalties that included life without parole or life with no chance at parole for 25 years had the case gone to trial.
Cohron said Tuesday that the plea agreement calling for a 40-year sentence was in the best interest of all sides.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise acknowledged the difficulties the families of both victims have faced while the case made its way through the court system.
“I believe the sentence is fair and appropriate in this case,” Grise said. “That doesn’t minimize the pain to the victims at all, but I believe this is an appropriate resolution.”
Flores-Jarada, appearing with his attorney, James Rhorer of the Department of Public Advocacy and an interpreter, declined to make a statement in court.
When Flores-Jarada pleaded guilty last month, Rhorer said Flores-Jarada had spent several hours with the women in the apartment leading up to the deadly incident and had been “doing quite a bit of drugs.”
Rhorer said a disagreement had developed involving either money or drugs and that Flores-Jarada left the apartment, returning later to stab the two women.
The Bowling Green Police Department was called Dec. 11, 2018, to Burks’ apartment regarding unknown trouble and officers found the bodies of both women after making their way inside.
Blood was found on the handle of the locked front door, according to police records.
A grand jury indicted Flores-Jarada on the two murder counts in 2020.
By that time, Flores-Jarada was in custody following a 2019 arrest in an unrelated case that resulted in federal charges against him for illegally reentering the U.S. following deportation.
Flores-Jarada must serve at least 20 years of his 40-year sentence before he can be considered for parole.
