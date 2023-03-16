BG man gets 70-month sentence in fentanyl case By the Daily News Justin Story Author email Mar 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email LeDrae Smith Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Bowling Green man received a 70-month prison sentence on federal drug trafficking charges.LeDrae Smtih, 28, was sentenced in U.S. District Court after having pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Smith was found to have 326.9 grams, or about 11.5 ounces, of fentanyl in his possession with the intent to sell, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations Bowling Green Office and the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTwo BG men indicted on rape charges against childGrisly details emerge in Warren murder, arson caseBrooke Bryant (Vincent)Stansbury steps down as Hilltoppers' coachRestaurant inspectionsCoaching search on for WKU after Stansbury's departureWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsParks worker's quick use of AED device saves lifeBG man arrested, linked to two overdosesLiving and dying in the shadows: The story of Azel Beckner Images Videos State News Publishers, sellers, authors form Creative Economy Coalition Former Kentucky lawmaker makes plea on gender-affirming care Nitrogen oxide cloud dissipates after Indiana plant release Medical marijuana proposal gains momentum in Kentucky Kentucky passes cancer testing mandate for insurers National News AP News Summary at 5:06 p.m. EDT Family: Video of man's death shows 'absolute brutality' AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:06 p.m. EDT NY cannabis agencies sued by medical marijuana providers Illinois prison guard gets 20 years for inmate beating death POLITICAL NEWS Georgia sports betting plan brought back to life in Senate COVID-19 pill Paxlovid moves closer to full FDA approval Trump's VP? Some in GOP already jockeying for consideration Cooper urges company to keep North Carolina paper mill open Biden climate legacy tested by backlash over Willow project Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView