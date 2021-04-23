A grand jury returned indictments against a Bowling Green man and his girlfriend in relation to a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this year.
Christian Castillo, 28, has been formally charged with murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
He is accused of shooting Diego Pedro, 29, of Bowling Green, on Feb. 9 at West 15th Avenue and Butler Way after their two vehicles were involved in a collision.
Monica Rivas, 28, of Bowling Green, was indicted on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
At a preliminary hearing held February in Warren District Court, Rivas was described by Bowling Green Police Department Det. Melissa Wartak as Castillo's girlfriend.
Wartak said in court that the BGPD's investigation into the shooting established that Castillo was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Rivas at the time of the incident.
Pedro was found in his vehicle Feb. 9 with a gunshot wound to his face. He died the next day in a Nashville hospital.
Police said that evidence at the scene indicated Pedro was involved in a collision with another vehicle, with debris in the street and paint chips on the damaged front end of Pedro's vehicle indicating the suspect was in a 2007-2014 dark blue Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe or Avalanche.
On Feb. 11, city police were contacted by an employee at Abel Court Apartments on Old Barren River Road, who reported that a resident there applied for a guest parking permit for a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban, Wartak testified.
Police found the vehicle had front-end damage consistent with previous descriptions and detained Castillo after he was found sitting in the Suburban.
According to Wartak, Rivas told police she drove the suburban with Castillo as her passenger, and when the SUV neared the West 15th Avenue intersection from Butler Way, she saw Pedro's vehicle moving slowly at the stop sign.
Pedro’s vehicle then turned suddenly, causing a collision, Wartak said.
“(Rivas) advised Castillo tried to get out of the vehicle, but she stopped him,” Wartak said. “She said she saw the victim move and shake his head and that is when Castillo opened the passenger door, stood on the step bar and fired a shot into the windshield,” Wartak said.
Rivas reportedly made Castillo give her the 9 mm handgun believed to have been used in the incident and hid it in an apartment at Abel Court, where police recovered it from under a mattress.
Castillo denied any knowledge of the incident when questioned by police. He is set to be arraigned Monday in Warren Circuit Court.
