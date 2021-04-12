A Bowling Green man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing two young girls was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison.
LaDaniel Junius Brown, 28, was sentenced in Warren Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree sodomy (victim less than the age of 12).
Brown pleaded guilty to the charges in 2019, accepting an agreement that dismissed four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, which carried a lesser penalty than the sodomy counts.
He was arrested in 2018 by the Bowling Green Police Department after an investigation.
Court records identified as victims two girls ages 4 and 5.
In a prior hearing, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said the girls were in the care of one of Brown’s relatives at the time of the offenses and reported some unusual activity while being babysat.
A complaint was referred to the BGPD, and the two children were interviewed at the Barren River Child Advocacy Center.
At the 2019 hearing in which Brown pleaded guilty, Cohron said the children were able to articulate some events that led to detectives questioning Brown.
According to an arrest citation, Brown admitted to oral sexual contact with the 5-year-old on two occasions and with the 4-year-old once, telling police that the events occurred between May and July in 2018.
The charges against Brown carried a maximum potential penalty of life in prison.
Shortly after pleading guilty in 2019, Brown filed a motion to withdraw the plea, which was overruled last year by Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson.
Prior to this case, Brown had been a suspect in another incident involving allegations of unwanted contact.
In a 2011 case, a 12-year-old notified a school guidance counselor that Brown subjected her to sexual contact while she was clothed at a residence on Double Springs Road, according to court records.
Brown was charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree sexual abuse and went on to plead guilty in Warren District Court to an amended charge of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
He was given a 30-day suspended sentence in that case and ordered to undergo counseling and have no contact with the juvenile, court records show.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
