A single-vehicle crash Sunday left a Bowling Green man injured.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. to the 11000 block of Nashville Road, where they encountered a vehicle that had struck a tree after overcorrecting.
The driver, Matthew West, 23, was trapped in the vehicle.
West was extricated and flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of his injuries.
