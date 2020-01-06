A Bowling Green man serving a five-year sentence stemming from a fatal shooting awaits word on whether he will be granted shock probation.
Ronnie Guess, 40, has been incarcerated since October after pleading guilty to charges of reckless homicide and tampering with physical evidence.
Guess was handling a loaded .22-caliber handgun April 8, 2016, while sitting in a GMC Yukon in a parking lot on Russellville Road when it discharged.
Justin Vaughn, 18, of Franklin, was struck in the back of the neck by a bullet and died April 27, 2016, at Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Guess’ attorney, Christopher Davenport, filed a motion for shock probation last month that led to a hearing in which Guess spoke out about his remorse.
“I live with regret every day,” Guess said in video of the Dec. 16 hearing. “Sometimes I have nightmares about it. I wish it all was a bad dream and this never happened. ... I hurt deep down.”
Guess said he considered Vaughn to be a good friend.
Shock probation is a form of early release available to first-time offenders convicted of low-level felonies.
“This was not incident to any type of fight or disagreement or substance abuse or drunkenness,” Davenport said in video footage from last month’s hearing. “This was a case ... where I believe Mr. Guess did not appreciate the risk attendant to what was going on and as a result Mr. Vaughn did die.”
Davenport returned to court Monday on behalf of Guess to argue for jail credit for the time that Guess spent on bond while the case was pending.
Davenport claims the more than three years Guess spent released on bond should be considered home incarceration, since the bond order signed by a Warren District Court judge required Guess to remain at home except to travel to work or meet with his attorney.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Hillary Hightower opposed the motion for jail credit, arguing that Guess was under a curfew but was not being monitored by the jail while he was free on bond.
The requests for shock probation and jail credit await rulings from Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson.
At the shock probation hearing, Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kim Geoghegan argued against Guess’ release, saying Guess was not initially forthcoming with law enforcement during the investigation and tried to hide the handgun.
Witnesses also spoke with police about Guess frequently firing the weapon in the past, including at a person’s feet and from a moving vehicle, Geoghegan said.
