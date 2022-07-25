A Bowling Green man facing criminal charges in connection with two deaths in two counties is scheduled to go to trial next month in one of the cases.
Jeremy Joseph Davenport, 37, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in a criminal case charging him with second-degree manslaughter and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units).
Davenport is accused in an indictment of wantonly causing the death of Lisa Belcher on Nov. 11.
Davenport has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A jury trial is set for Aug. 17.
In court Monday, Davenport’s attorney, Deidre Bowen of the Department of Public Advocacy, said she and the prosecution, led by Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam Turner, are “pretty far apart” on their respective offers to resolve multiple active cases Davenport has in Warren County.
Bowen asked for another hearing to discuss a potential resolution to the cases, and Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson set a pretrial conference for Aug. 2.
A Warren County grand jury indicted Davenport on the manslaughter charge in January.
Davenport is also under indictment in Simpson County on charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivatives).
The charges in Simpson County stem from Franklin Police Department investigations into a pair of fatal overdoses in Franklin that occurred three months apart in 2021.
Law enforcement alleges that Davenport provided the drugs that contributed to one of the deaths in Simpson County.
In addition to the manslaughter case in Warren County, Davenport is charged in two other actives cases here.
One case charges Davenport with convicted felon in possession of a handgun, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges stem from a traffic stop last year by Kentucky State Police in which Davenport was allegedly found in possession of a handgun and a bag of pills suspected to be buprenorphine.
Another case pending against Davenport in Warren County charges him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), theft of identity, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree promoting contraband, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Those charges stem from an arrest in 2020 by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in which a traffic stop led to the alleged discovery of syringes, suspected meth and suspected heroin in Davenport’s possession.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.