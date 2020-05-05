A Bowling Green man convicted of murder was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.
Joshua Ray Crouch, 37, was sentenced in Warren Circuit Court in accordance with the terms of a plea agreement, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said in a text message.
Crouch pleaded guilty to murder in the death of his girlfriend, Tracy Riggsbee, 40, who was stabbed Feb. 10, 2019, at the Collegeview Drive apartment of Crouch’s uncle Ricky Miller.
Miller, who was at the apartment during the incident, testified in a 2019 hearing in Warren District Court that he had allowed Crouch to spend the night at his apartment.
Miller said he heard his nephew and Riggsbee arguing in a different room before the couple left to go to a house down the street.
They returned to Miller’s apartment and went into the bedroom, and Miller testified he heard an odd noise from his living room that prompted him to open the bedroom door.
Riggsbee then staggered out of the bedroom, saying something that sounded like “he just killed me,” Miller testified.
“I said to (Crouch), ‘Oh my God, what the hell have you done?’ ” Miller testified, adding that Crouch replied that he killed Riggsbee.
Crouch then ran from the apartment in the direction of Old Morgantown Road. He was arrested the day after the incident in Butler County, when a Morgantown Police Department officer saw him walking on Interstate 165.
The Bowling Green Police Department recovered a knife sheath from the bedroom of Miller’s apartment and found a knife on the roof.
Crouch’s court-appointed attorney, James Rhorer of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said in March when Crouch pleaded guilty that the stabbing resulted from an argument that “boiled over” and the couple had been doing drugs for some time that day.
There had been previous police contact with the couple before the homicide.
In 2018, Crouch was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault after an argument with Riggsbee reportedly turned physical.
Records indicate Crouch pleaded guilty to the charge in Warren District Court and received a 12-month sentence conditionally discharged for 12 months, with credit for 24 days served.
Crouch will have to serve at least 20 years in prison before he can be considered for parole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
These families have known a lot about violence over the years. What a shame!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.