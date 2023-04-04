A man imprisoned on convictions for sex offenses involving multiple juvenile victims has an ongoing criminal case concerning alleged acts against another juvenile.
Brian Lee Nichols, 62, of Bowling Green, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in a case in which he is charged with incest, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
The counts concern acts that were alleged to have occurred from 2014 to 2017 involving a juvenile in his care who was younger than 12, according to the indictment, which was returned last year by a grand jury meeting in Warren County.
Nichols had earlier pleaded not guilty to the counts.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Lindsey said an offer to resolve the case had been extended to Nichols and his defense team.
Attorney Jeb Dennis of the Department of Public Advocacy said that he would need an opportunity to go over the offer and discovery evidence with Nichols, who is currently imprisoned in Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in a separate sex abuse case.
Nichols is serving a 12-year prison sentence after having entered an Alford plea in 2019 to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and pleading guilty to one count each of incest and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
In an Alford plea, a defendant denies the allegations specified in a criminal charge but acknowledges enough evidence exists for a jury to convict.
Those charges stemmed from a 2019 investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, which learned that Nichols had been hospitalized for a self-inflicted injury.
According to court records, Nichols’ wife had called 911 after finding Nichols had cut his neck and written notes to the family apologizing for what he had done.
Nichols confessed to deputies that he had sexual intercourse with a juvenile in his care “approximately six to seven times,” according to court records.
During an interview with authorities Feb. 21, 2019, the juvenile disclosed multiple sexual encounters with Nichols spanning several years, with the most recent encounter happening two weeks earlier, an affidavit said.
“During this incident, she repeatedly told him no and stated he would not stop,” WCSO Detective Vedad Hadzikadunic said in a 2019 affidavit for a search warrant.
Two friends of the juvenile also reported being sexually abused by Nichols at that time, court records show.
The current criminal charges against Nichols are Class A felonies carrying a sentence of 20-50 years in prison or life with no chance at parole for at least 20 years.
