A pursuit of a stolen truck towing a trailer of lumber has resulted in an indictment against the alleged thief, who is also accused of breaking into a home and barricading himself in an attempt to avoid capture.
Justin Hensley, 37, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on charges of first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more), first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a count of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
The charges stem from an Oct. 14 incident investigated by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
According to an arrest citation, Deputy Brandon Johnson was investigating a report on that date of a stolen truck at Sunnyside Gott Road and Bristow Road.
As Johnson was collecting information from the vehicle's owner, the owner spotted the vehicle in the 1300 block of Sunnyside Gott Road.
Johnson attempted to stop the vehicle on Glasgow Road near Interstate 65, but the driver, later identified as Hensley, fled, the citation said.
Multiple deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers became involved in the pursuit, which continued on I-65.
Hensley eventually drove the stolen vehicle off Ewing Ford Road road and through a fence, court records show.
"Hensley refused to stop when law enforcement was behind and in front of him," Johnson said in the citation. "Hensley was driving in a reckless manner and was weaving in traffic towing a trailer loaded with lumber."
After crashing the truck, Hensley is accused of running from the scene and entering an occupied residence on Ewing Ford Road and barricading himself in a room.
Deputies were eventually able to arrest Hensley, who is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond and is due to appear Monday for arraignment in Warren Circuit Court.
Hensley has a number of additional unrelated criminal cases pending in circuit court, where he faces charges that include receiving stolen property, trafficking in a controlled substance and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
