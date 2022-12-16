A Bowling Green man accused of fatally stabbing his daughter has been indicted on murder and other offenses.
Damian Renard Bowden, 49, was indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury that formally charged him with murder, abuse of a corpse, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 and tampering with physical evidence.
Bowden is accused of causing the death of Daquanna Bowden, 30, on Aug. 27 at his Scottsville Road apartment.
Daquanna Bowden's body was found Sept. 9 in the residence at Payton Landing Apartments, where authorities discovered it in the bathtub wrapped in two shower curtains.
According to prior court testimony, an autopsy determined that Daquanna Bowden had been stabbed 23 times with a knife.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office investigated the homicide, learning that Daquanna's vehicle, a 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, was not at the apartment complex.
Using surveillance video footage and cellphone tower records, investigators worked to track Damian Bowden's movements before and after the stabbing, establishing him as a suspect.
WCSO Detective Vedad Hadzikadunic testified in October in Warren District Court that law enforcement reviewed surveillance footage of Damian Bowden leaving Warren County Regional Jail at 12 a.m. Aug. 27, having been released after serving a five-day sentence for fourth-degree assault.
Bowden had been arrested Aug. 23 after deputies came to his apartment in response to a call by his daughter, who reported that he had assaulted her and taken her keys.
Video footage captured Daquanna Bowden's SUV leaving the apartment at 8 a.m. Aug. 27, and Damian Bowden's cellphone pinged to cell towers at Greenwood Lane, Shive Lane and Campbell Lane that morning, Hadzikadunic said in October.
Video footage captured Damian Bowden entering and exiting a Walmart that morning as well, and his cell phone pinged later that day off towers in Cross Plains, Tenn., and Nashville.
On Sept. 23, Daquanna Bowden’s SUV was found unoccupied in Nashville, and brought to Bowling Green.
WCSO detectives executing a search warrant for the vehicle found Damian Bowden’s phone, ID, apartment key, medications and wallet, as well as Daquanna Bowden’s ID, Hadzikadunic said.
A warrant for Damian Bowden’s arrest was obtained Sept. 29.
According to that warrant, detectives seized two knives from the apartment and found Daquanna Bowden’s purse and phone there. A backpack containing about $10,000 was also found in the SUV, the warrant said.
Damian Bowden was arrested Oct. 12 at a homeless shelter in Nashville and transported to Bowling Green, where he agreed to speak with detectives.
Hadzikadunic testified that Bowden recounted walking back to his apartment from jail after serving his assault sentence and encountering his daughter there.
“(Bowden) said when he opened the door, he was attacked by his daughter, who had a knife in her hands,” Hadzikadunic said.
Damian Bowden said that the two had a physical struggle in the apartment and then claimed to have stabbed Daquanna Bowden “two or three times,” and then wrapped her body in a sheet and took her dog to an unknown location, Hadzikadunic said.
Responding to a question in court about whether Damian Bowden gave a motive, Hadzikadunic said he was upset over the condition of his apartment from the previous confrontation with his daughter that led to his Aug. 23 arrest.
“He also said he had to walk all the way home from jail, which he said took him 3 1/2 to 4 hours, and that he may have been upset because (his daughter) was still in the apartment,” Hadzikadunic said.
The grand jury returned a second indictment against Damian Bowden charging him with tampering with physical evidence, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
Those charges stem from an Aug. 11 arrest by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called to Walmart, 150 Walton Ave., regarding an intoxicated person.
According to an arrest citation, Bowden was unsteady on his feet, used a shopping cart to maintain his balance and was witnessed eating several grapes in the produce section and attempting to open a container of cookies in the bakery.
Bowden told police he had "taken his nighttime medication and he didn't expect it to kick in so quickly," his arrest citation said.
He was taken to Warren County Regional Jail, where he was accused of attempting to swallow a Xanax bar that he pulled from his pants pocket.
Bowden remains jailed under a $500,000 cash bond.