A Bowling Green man arrested after the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old was indicted Wednesday on multiple charges.
The grand jury formally charged Nathanael Mieses Nevarez, 20, with murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.
The six-count indictment accuses Nevarez of shooting and killing Holden Heath, 19, of Bowling Green, on Dec. 27 at Heath’s Torridge Avenue apartment.
Police believe Nevarez went to Heath’s apartment with the intent to rob him.
Heath’s girlfriend and 9-month old child were present in the apartment as well, and the two wanton endangerment counts stem from allegations that Nevarez put them in danger with his actions.
Nevarez, who is being held in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond, is set to appear Monday in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the shooting, with officers being notified of a disturbance at the apartment and learning en route that shots had been fired.
Heath was found wounded at the apartment.
BGPD Detective David Grimsley testified last month at a preliminary hearing that Heath continually told police, “Nate shot me, I’m dying.”
A juvenile at the apartment complex reported that “Nate” referred to Nevarez, and police determined Nevarez and Heath knew each other. Police located Nevarez at a Jackson Street apartment Dec. 28 and took him into custody.
Grimsley testified that Nevarez confessed during an interview.
“He had gone to Mr. Heath’s apartment with the intent, in his words, to commit a robbery,” Grimsley said.
The detective went on to testify that Nevarez had seen some social media posts about drug activity that led him to attempt to force his way into Heath’s apartment.
Grimsley testified Heath was armed during the incident and that Nevarez fired some warning shots before a brief struggle ensued between the two that ended up with Heath getting shot.
At the time of his arrest, Nevarez was charged only with murder and first-degree burglary in the shooting.
A separate indictment charges Nevarez with two counts of second-degree burglary, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, custodial interference, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
When police located Nevarez, they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and suspected stolen property in the apartment, which belongs to his grandmother who was out of the country, according to court records.
There was also damage to the carpet, windows, walls and ceiling that was not there when Nevarez’s grandmother left the apartment, according to his arrest citation.
Police contacted the property owner and found that Nevarez and his juvenile brother, who was also there, did not have permission to be in the apartment.
Nevarez’s brother had also been entered as a missing person from Knox County, according to an arrest citation.
Another indictment charges Nevarez with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
