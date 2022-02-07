A Bowling Green man accused of fatally stabbing his father has been indicted by a grand jury on a count of murder.

Robert Page, 49, is due to appear Monday in Warren Circuit Court to be arraigned on the charge.

Page is suspected of killing Ronald Page, 70, whose body was found Dec. 8 in the Park Street apartment where the two lived. The indictment accuses Robert Page of stabbing his father multiple times with a knife sometime between Nov. 8 and Dec. 8.

The investigation was handled by the Bowling Green Police Department.

City police discovered Ronald Page’s body after following up on a missing person’s report.

BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow testified in December at a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court that he was allowed into the apartment on Dec. 8 by a landlord.

“Several blood droplets and a trail was located inside the back door,” Scharlow said while testifying at the hearing. “In an adjoining room, a subject believed to be Ronald Page was located deceased.”

The body was found covered with a sheet and with a pillow under his head.

Scharlow said that the last known contact anyone had with Ronald Page was on Nov. 8 or 9.

An autopsy showed Ronald Page had been stabbed 31 times in his head, neck and torso, Scharlow said.

City police made contact with Robert Page on Dec. 9 at Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville and questioned him about his father’s death.

According to Scharlow, Robert Page claimed at first that several people had broken into their apartment and attacked him and his father, and then alleged that his father had been raping him and drugging him.

Robert Page then allegedly confessed to stabbing his father, placing a pillow under Ronald Page’s head and covering the body with a sheet.

Scharlow testified that there was no evidence of forced entry at the apartment.

Robert Page is in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $250,000 cash bond.

– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you