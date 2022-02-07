...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Monday morning.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 28.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CST Sunday was 30.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 15.2 feet
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
A Bowling Green man accused of fatally stabbing his father has been indicted by a grand jury on a count of murder.
Robert Page, 49, is due to appear Monday in Warren Circuit Court to be arraigned on the charge.
Page is suspected of killing Ronald Page, 70, whose body was found Dec. 8 in the Park Street apartment where the two lived. The indictment accuses Robert Page of stabbing his father multiple times with a knife sometime between Nov. 8 and Dec. 8.
The investigation was handled by the Bowling Green Police Department.
City police discovered Ronald Page’s body after following up on a missing person’s report.
BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow testified in December at a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court that he was allowed into the apartment on Dec. 8 by a landlord.
“Several blood droplets and a trail was located inside the back door,” Scharlow said while testifying at the hearing. “In an adjoining room, a subject believed to be Ronald Page was located deceased.”
The body was found covered with a sheet and with a pillow under his head.
Scharlow said that the last known contact anyone had with Ronald Page was on Nov. 8 or 9.
An autopsy showed Ronald Page had been stabbed 31 times in his head, neck and torso, Scharlow said.
City police made contact with Robert Page on Dec. 9 at Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville and questioned him about his father’s death.
According to Scharlow, Robert Page claimed at first that several people had broken into their apartment and attacked him and his father, and then alleged that his father had been raping him and drugging him.
Robert Page then allegedly confessed to stabbing his father, placing a pillow under Ronald Page’s head and covering the body with a sheet.
Scharlow testified that there was no evidence of forced entry at the apartment.
Robert Page is in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $250,000 cash bond.
