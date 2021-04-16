A Bowling Green man accused of killing his grandparents has been indicted.
Joshua Lee Wright, 20, was formally charged with two counts of murder, first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
He is accused of killing Larry Howell, 63, and Deborah Howell, 63, whose bodies were found Nov. 3 at their residence on H.E. Johnson Road in Alvaton.
The indictment says that they were stabbed with a knife.
The double homicide was investigated by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, which was called to the Howell residence by their daughter, who had requested a welfare check after not hearing from them since early on the afternoon of Nov. 3.
Another relative who had gone to the house found it unsecured, with dinner in the oven and no one appearing to be home, according to court records. That relative reported finding Larry Howell's body in the garage.
When deputies arrived, they cleared the residence and found Deborah Howell's body on the back porch, wrapped in a blanket and possibly plastic, according to court records.
A 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck belonging to Larry Howell was missing from the residence, and law enforcement learned that Wright had also lived at the residence and was not there.
Family members told investigators that Wright was schizophrenic and not taking his medication and was not allowed to use the truck, according to an affidavit filed by WCSO Detective Evan Cook.
Through investigation, deputies made contact with the mother of someone known to be a friend of Wright's, and eventually learned that Wright had been at the friend's trailer in Franklin at some point that night and asked for a pair of pants he could change into, court records show.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the trailer and seized a pair of pants with bloodstains on them, according to an affidavit filed by Cook.
Law enforcement made contact directly with Wright's friend, who provided a possible location for Wright.
Deputies located Wright on the front porch of a residence in the 2400 block of Woodburn Allen Springs Road, and the missing truck was found behind the residence.
"Wright was acting as if he was under the influence," his arrest citation said. "Wright still had blood on his socks and his T-shirt at the time."
Surveillance footage from the residence was turned over to the sheriff's office.
Law enforcement seized Wright's cellphone and found he had attempted to contact a number of people on the night of the double homicide, records show.
"Through the investigation, it was determined that around the time Joshua Wright left the homicide scene, Mr. Wright attempted to make contact with several persons through Facebook messenger," Cook said in the affidavit.
Wright is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.
He is set to be arraigned Monday in Warren Circuit Court.
