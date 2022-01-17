A Bowling Green man accused of setting a fire that left another man dead has been indicted.
Brad McElvain, 41, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on charges of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree arson.
He is accused of intentionally setting a fire Nov. 3 at a Vine Street apartment that caused the death of Lee M. Henderson.
Henderson was pulled from the burning building with severe injuries and died Nov. 15.
McElvain, who is jailed under a $100,000 cash bond, is due to appear Wednesday in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment.
Authorities charged McElvain initially with first-degree assault, but the charge was amended to first-degree manslaughter following Henderson’s death.
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to the fire, and firefighters witnessed heavy smoke coming out of the entrance to the building at 1115 Vine St.
BGFD investigator Jason Brooks testified during a preliminary hearing in November in Warren District Court that a bystander at the scene alerted firefighters about hearing screaming from inside the building.
City firefighters found Henderson on the floor in the back bedroom near where the fire was believed to have originated.
Brooks testified in November that Henderson was not alert when found by firefighters and never regained consciousness.
Authorities learned McElvain lived in the apartment and attempted to locate him, finding him at a later date and conducting the first of multiple interviews with him.
During that first interview, McElvain said he had left the apartment to “go junking” and Henderson and a woman arrived.
Investigators at a later date went to a residence where McElvain was known to stay to interview the person who lived there, and McElvain answered the door.
“He told us he left to go junking, but the victim was the only one there and was in the shower when he left,” Brooks said.
Later in the investigation, authorities received a tip from a woman who claimed to have been at the apartment with McElvain and Henderson and that McElvain started the fire and then ran out of the building with her, Brooks said.
Brooks and Bowling Green Police Department Detective Ryan Dillon interviewed McElvain again.
“He started to say it was an accident and he eventually said he set a towel on fire and it spread to (McElvain’s) clothes in his bedroom, it got too big and he left,” Brooks said.
Brooks testified at the November hearing that McElvain said he set the fire because he was “mad at (Henderson) because he wouldn’t leave.”
First-degree arson is a Class A felony punishable by 20 years to life in prison, while first-degree manslaughter is a Class B felony punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.