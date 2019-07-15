A Bowling Green man accused of involvement in a shooting on Memorial Day faces arraignment on multiple counts.
A Warren County grand jury indicted Tre’Shawn Martez Hutchins, 21, last week on charges of first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree criminal mischief.
Hutchins is accused of shooting David Thang, 21, of Bowling Green, on the evening of May 27.
The Bowling Green Police Department said officers responded about 7:15 p.m. that day to the incident in the area of Sebern Close Court.
When officers arrived, they found Thang in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was crashed into an embankment on Thames Valley Way, according to police.
Thang was flown to an area hospital and treated for his injuries. A person in the passenger seat of the car was not injured, according to police.
Hutchins was developed as a suspect, and he turned himself in to police two days after the incident.
He was charged originally with the single count of first-degree assault. The additional charges were returned last week by the grand jury.
One of the three first-degree wanton endangerment counts identifies an 8-year old juvenile as the victim, and the first-degree criminal mischief count alleges that Hutchins caused more than $1,000 in damage to property belonging to Thang.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson set a $25,000 cash bond in the case, and Hutchins is set to be arraigned Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court. First-degree assault is a Class B felony with a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. The remaining counts Hutchins faces are each punishable by up to five years in prison.
