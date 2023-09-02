Two indictments have been returned against a Bowling Green man in connection with a shooting at a motorcycle clubhouse that wounded two people, one of them critically.
Waltez Franklin, 30, of Bowling Green, has been formally charged with first-degree assault, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and a count of fourth-degree assault stemming from the June 13 shooting at the clubhouse of the local Sin City Deciples Motorcycle club on E. 16th Avenue.
Tashina Rippy, 41, of Alvaton, was flown from the scene to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of injuries from gunshot wounds to her neck and face.
A separate indictment charges Franklin with convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
According to a city police report, witnesses at the clubhouse told officers that a person fired multiple rounds into the clubhouse in the early morning hours of June 13, when at least five people were inside the building.
In addition to Rippy, a second person received a facial injury in the incident that authorities determined was not life-threatening, an arrest citation said.
“Waltez Franklin was named as a suspect by witnesses at the clubhouse due to a previous issue with Franklin that had occurred a few hours prior,” Franklin’s arrest citation said.
City police obtained video surveillance footage from the area that depicted the shooting, and the footage shows a man similar in appearance to Franklin, his arrest citation said.
Franklin was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on June 29 on a parole violation warrant, and charges related to the shooting were brought against him the next day.
Franklin was initially charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
He remains jailed under a $50,000 cash bond and is due to appear Tuesday for arraignment before Warren Circuit Judge Chris Cohron.