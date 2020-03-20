A man police said was at the scene of an incident at O'Charley's that left two people dead of gunshot wounds has been indicted.
A Warren County grand jury returned two indictments Wednesday against Terry Stice II, 44, charging him with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Stice is accused of firing a gun at an SUV carrying Nickalus Robey and Kayla Penny as it left the Scottsville Road restaurant Jan. 24.
This incident stemmed from a gun battle in the restaurant's parking lot that left Elijsha Taylor, 21, and Michael Russell, 40, dead of gunshot wounds, police said.
The Bowling Green Police Department said Taylor shot Russell and then Stice fatally shot Taylor before firing multiple rounds at the SUV.
At a January hearing in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Eric Stroud testified that Stice ended up at O'Charley's after a conflict between Robey, who was sitting at a booth in the restaurant, and Paige Russell, who was sitting at the bar.
Russell believed Robey had been involved in a robbery a year earlier in which she was the victim, and Russell contacted her father and Stice, who came to the restaurant, Stroud testified.
After arriving at O'Charley's, Stice reportedly had a brief exchange with Robey, who then contacted Taylor about the situation and asked him to come up from Franklin.
“I don’t know if (Robey) requested Taylor to bring a gun or not,” Stroud said during questioning in court.
In the parking lot, Stice shot Taylor, striking him three times, Stroud said.
Stice told police that an SUV struck him and knocked him to the ground during the incident and he fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, shattering the back window.
Police found at least 12 spent rounds at the scene and Taylor’s gun was found next to his body, Stroud said.
The SUV, which was carrying Robey and Penny, returned to the scene that night. No weapons were found in the vehicle, the detective said.
“Robey said he was being shot at and he was scared as his reasons for leaving,” Stroud said.
Police became aware of Stice as a person of interest after speaking with members of Russell’s family.
During a police interview, Stice claimed to have thrown the gun he used into a field on Three Springs Road, but police were unable to find the weapon in the location Stice described.
