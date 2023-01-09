A man accused of fatally shooting his roommate has been indicted by a Warren County grand jury.
Mickeal Lynn McCathren, 37, was formally charged with murder, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
McCathren is accused of shooting Adrian J. Starks, 37, on Nov. 6 at the apartment they shared on Spring Hollow Avenue.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
According to an arrest citation, Starks managed to walk to a neighbor’s apartment and told the neighbor he had been shot while lying in bed.
The neighbor called 911, prompting city police to respond to the 3200 block of Spring Hollow Avenue.
Starks was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where he died during surgery, according to prior court testimony.
Though Starks mentioned a roommate to police, he did not name McCathren as the shooter, BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon testified during a November preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
Officers located McCathren hiding under a mattress in the bedroom and detained him.
“McCathren said he blacked out and doesn’t remember what happened,” his arrest citation said. “McCathren said it was just him and his roommate in the apartment before the shooting and they had been consuming alcoholic beverages together.”
BGPD obtained a search warrant and recovered a defaced 9-millimeter handgun within reach of where McCathren was found hiding, records show.
While investigating the shooting, city police learned that Starks had recently been in an argument with McCathren and made contact with McCathren’s family about a week before the incident.
“(Starks) placed a call to McCathren’s family and stated that he was concerned that McCathren was using drugs a lot,” Dillon said in the November hearing.
The grand jury returned a separate indictment against McCathren charging him with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
The charges stem from a July 15 arrest at Taco Bell, 1162 U.S. 31-W Bypass.
According to an arrest citation, police were called after McCathren, an employee at the store at the time, had been passed out in the bathroom for four hours.
McCathren had difficulty answering questions from police, who found a straw with white residue inside it in his pants pocket, the citation said.
McCathren is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond and is set to appear Monday before Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines for arraignment on all charges.